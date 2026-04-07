Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Play Pacers On April 7

In his last action, a 122-108 loss to the Hornets on April 5, Dosunmu put up 12 points. Dosunmu is averaging 14.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 120.7 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the NBA in points allowed.

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