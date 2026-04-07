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Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves

Ayo Dosunmu

Minnesota Timberwolves • #13 PG

Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Play Pacers On April 7

Ayo Dosunmu and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, April 7. Dosunmu's points prop was 17.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 122-108 loss to the Hornets on April 5, Dosunmu put up 12 points. Dosunmu is averaging 14.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 120.7 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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