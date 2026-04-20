Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Square Off Against Nuggets In Game 2

Last time out on April 18, Dosunmu recorded 14 points in a 116-105 loss to the Nuggets. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.9 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

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