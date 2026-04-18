Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Face Nuggets In Game 1

In his most recent appearance, a 136-132 win over the Rockets on April 10, Dosunmu had 15 points and four assists. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.9 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

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