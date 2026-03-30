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Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves

Ayo Dosunmu

Minnesota Timberwolves • #13 PG

Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Square Off Against Mavericks On March 30

Ayo Dosunmu and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 30. Dosunmu's points prop was 16.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 22, Dosunmu put up 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks in a 102-92 win over the Celtics. Dosunmu is averaging 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are allowing 118.9 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ayo Dosunmu

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