FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves

Ayo Dosunmu

Minnesota Timberwolves • #13 PG

Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Square Off Against Lakers On March 10

Ayo Dosunmu and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, March 10. Dosunmu's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Dosunmu put up three points in his last action, a 119-92 loss to the Magic on March 7. Dosunmu is averaging 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ayo Dosunmu

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Minnesota TimberwolvesRecent Minnesota Timberwolves Player News

View All Minnesota Timberwolves Player News