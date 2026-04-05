Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Square Off Against Hornets On April 5

In his most recent appearance, a 115-103 loss to the 76ers on April 3, Dosunmu had 19 points. Dosunmu is averaging 14.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.3 points per game.

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