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Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves

Ayo Dosunmu

Minnesota Timberwolves • #13 PG

Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Play 76ers On April 3

Ayo Dosunmu and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, April 3. Dosunmu's points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 113-108 loss to the Pistons on April 2, Dosunmu had 19 points, four assists and two steals. Dosunmu is averaging 14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 20th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ayo Dosunmu

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