Ayo Dosunmu And Timberwolves Play 76ers On April 3

In his last appearance, a 113-108 loss to the Pistons on April 2, Dosunmu had 19 points, four assists and two steals. Dosunmu is averaging 14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 20th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.7 points per contest.

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