Austin Reaves And Lakers Face Wizards On March 30

In his last game on March 27, Reaves posted 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 116-99 win over the Nets. Reaves is averaging 23.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 124 points per game.

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