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Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers • #15 SG

Austin Reaves And Lakers Face Wizards On March 30

Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Washington Wizards on Monday, March 30. Reaves' points prop was 29.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 27, Reaves posted 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 116-99 win over the Nets. Reaves is averaging 23.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 124 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Reaves

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