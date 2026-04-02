Austin Reaves And Lakers Play Thunder On April 2

In his last game, a 127-113 win over the Cavaliers on March 31, Reaves tallied 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Reaves is averaging 23.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.6 points per contest, which ranks second in the NBA.

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