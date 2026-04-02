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Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers • #15 SG

Austin Reaves And Lakers Play Thunder On April 2

Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, April 2. Reaves' points prop was 19.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 127-113 win over the Cavaliers on March 31, Reaves tallied 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Reaves is averaging 23.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.6 points per contest, which ranks second in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Reaves

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