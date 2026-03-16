Austin Reaves And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets On March 16

In his last action, a 127-125 win over the Nuggets on March 14, Reaves had 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Reaves is averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.9 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

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