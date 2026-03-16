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Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers • #15 SG

Austin Reaves And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets On March 16

Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets on Monday, March 16. Reaves' points prop was 20.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 127-125 win over the Nuggets on March 14, Reaves had 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Reaves is averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.9 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Reaves

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