Ausar Thompson And Pistons Square Off Against Timberwolves On April 2

Thompson put up five points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 127-116 win over the Raptors on March 31. Thompson is averaging 9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.1 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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