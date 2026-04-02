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Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson

Detroit Pistons • #9 SF

Ausar Thompson And Pistons Square Off Against Timberwolves On April 2

Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, April 2. Thompson's points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Thompson put up five points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 127-116 win over the Raptors on March 31. Thompson is averaging 9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.1 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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