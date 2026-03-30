Ausar Thompson And Pistons Square Off Against Thunder On March 30

In his last game, a 109-87 win over the Timberwolves on March 28, Thompson had six points, six rebounds and four steals. Thompson is averaging 10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.6 points per contest.

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