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Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson

Detroit Pistons • #9 SF

Ausar Thompson And Pistons Square Off Against Thunder On March 30

Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, March 30. Thompson's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 109-87 win over the Timberwolves on March 28, Thompson had six points, six rebounds and four steals. Thompson is averaging 10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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