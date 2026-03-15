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Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson

Detroit Pistons • #9 SF

Ausar Thompson And Pistons Face Raptors On March 15

Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 15. Thompson's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 121-106 loss to the Spurs on March 5, Thompson totaled . Thompson is averaging 10.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.9 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ausar Thompson

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