Ausar Thompson And Pistons Face Raptors On March 15

In his most recent action, a 121-106 loss to the Spurs on March 5, Thompson totaled . Thompson is averaging 10.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.9 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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