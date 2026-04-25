Ausar Thompson And Pistons Play Magic In Game 3

Thompson totaled 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals in his last action, a 98-83 win over the Magic on April 22. Thompson averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

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