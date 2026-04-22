Ausar Thompson And Pistons Square Off Against Magic In Game 2

In his last game on April 19, Thompson recorded eight points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 112-101 loss to the Magic. Thompson averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic are conceding 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

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