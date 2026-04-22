Ausar Thompson And Pistons Square Off Against Magic In Game 2
Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 22. Thompson's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 19, Thompson recorded eight points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 112-101 loss to the Magic. Thompson averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Magic are conceding 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.