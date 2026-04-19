Ausar Thompson And Pistons Face Magic In Game 1

Thompson totaled seven points and four assists in his most recent game, a 133-121 win over the Pacers on April 12. Thompson averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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