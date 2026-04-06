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Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson

Detroit Pistons • #9 SF

Ausar Thompson And Pistons Take On Magic On April 6

Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic on Monday, April 6. Thompson's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 4, Thompson recorded 14 points and three steals in a 116-93 win over the 76ers. Thompson is averaging 9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 14th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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