Ausar Thompson And Pistons Take On Magic On April 6

Last time out on April 4, Thompson recorded 14 points and three steals in a 116-93 win over the 76ers. Thompson is averaging 9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 14th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.3 points per contest.

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