Anthony Gill And Wizards Square Off Against Bulls On April 7

In his last game on April 5, Gill put up 17 points in a 121-115 loss to the Nets. Gill is averaging 5.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are allowing 121.6 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the league.

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