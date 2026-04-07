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Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill

Washington Wizards • #16 PF

Anthony Gill And Wizards Square Off Against Bulls On April 7

Anthony Gill and the Washington Wizards play the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, April 7. Gill's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 5, Gill put up 17 points in a 121-115 loss to the Nets. Gill is averaging 5.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are allowing 121.6 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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