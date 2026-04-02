Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Take On Pistons On April 2

Edwards put up 17 points and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 124-94 win over the Mavericks on March 30. Edwards leads his team in points per game (29.3), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per game.

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