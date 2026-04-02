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Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves • #5 SG

Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Take On Pistons On April 2

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, April 2. Edwards' points prop was 26.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Edwards put up 17 points and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 124-94 win over the Mavericks on March 30. Edwards leads his team in points per game (29.3), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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