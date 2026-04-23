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Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves • #5 SG

Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Play Nuggets In Game 3

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 23. Edwards' points prop was 28.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 20, Edwards posted 30 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a 119-114 win over the Nuggets. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets rank 21st in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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