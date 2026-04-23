Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Play Nuggets In Game 3

Last time out on April 20, Edwards posted 30 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a 119-114 win over the Nuggets. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets rank 21st in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.9 points per contest.

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