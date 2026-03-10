FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Play Lakers On March 10

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, March 10. Edwards' points prop was 29.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 119-92 loss to the Magic on March 7, Edwards had 34 points, two steals and two blocks. Edwards is tops on his team in points per contest (29.6), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Lakers are surrendering 115 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

