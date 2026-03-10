Anthony Edwards And Timberwolves Play Lakers On March 10

In his most recent appearance, a 119-92 loss to the Magic on March 7, Edwards had 34 points, two steals and two blocks. Edwards is tops on his team in points per contest (29.6), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Lakers are surrendering 115 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.