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Anthony Black
Orlando Magic

Anthony Black

Orlando Magic SG

Anthony Black And Magic Square Off Against Timberwolves On April 8

Anthony Black and the Orlando Magic play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, April 8. Black's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 123-107 win over the Pistons on April 6, Black tallied 14 points and two steals. Black is averaging 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.1 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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