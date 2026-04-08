Anthony Black And Magic Square Off Against Timberwolves On April 8

In his last game, a 123-107 win over the Pistons on April 6, Black tallied 14 points and two steals. Black is averaging 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.1 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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