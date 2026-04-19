Anthony Black And Magic Take On Pistons In Game 1

In his most recent game, a 121-90 win over the Hornets on April 17, Black had seven points. Black averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per game.

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