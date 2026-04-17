Anthony Black And Magic Play Hornets In Play-In Game

In his most recent appearance, a 109-97 loss to the 76ers on April 15, Black put up 13 points and six rebounds. Black averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hornets rank seventh in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per contest.

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