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Anthony Black
Orlando Magic

Anthony Black

Orlando Magic SG

Anthony Black And Magic Play Hornets In Play-In Game

Anthony Black and the Orlando Magic play the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, April 17. Black's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 109-97 loss to the 76ers on April 15, Black put up 13 points and six rebounds. Black averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hornets rank seventh in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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