Anthony Black And Magic Play 76ers In Play-In Game
Anthony Black and the Orlando Magic play the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15. Black's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 12, Black recorded 13 points in a 113-108 loss to the Celtics. Black averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.