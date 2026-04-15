Anthony Black And Magic Play 76ers In Play-In Game

Last time out on April 12, Black recorded 13 points in a 113-108 loss to the Celtics. Black averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per game.

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