Andrew Wiggins And Heat Take On Wizards On April 4

Wiggins had 13 points and two blocks in his last game, a 147-129 loss to the Celtics on April 1. Wiggins is averaging 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 124.3 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

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