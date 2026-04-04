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Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat

Andrew Wiggins

Miami Heat • #22 GF

Andrew Wiggins And Heat Take On Wizards On April 4

Andrew Wiggins and the Miami Heat play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, April 4. Wiggins' points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Wiggins had 13 points and two blocks in his last game, a 147-129 loss to the Celtics on April 1. Wiggins is averaging 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 124.3 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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