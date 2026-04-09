Andrew Wiggins And Heat Play Raptors On April 9

Wiggins tallied 24 points in his most recent appearance, a 121-95 loss to the Raptors on April 7. Wiggins is averaging 15.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.9 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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