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Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat

Andrew Wiggins

Miami Heat • #22 GF

Andrew Wiggins And Heat Play Raptors On April 9

Andrew Wiggins and the Miami Heat play the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, April 9. Wiggins' points prop was 14.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Wiggins tallied 24 points in his most recent appearance, a 121-95 loss to the Raptors on April 7. Wiggins is averaging 15.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.9 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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