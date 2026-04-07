Andrew Wiggins And Heat Play Raptors On April 7

In his most recent appearance, a 152-136 win over the Wizards on April 4, Wiggins had 21 points. Wiggins is averaging 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are surrendering 112.1 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

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