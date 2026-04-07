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Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat

Andrew Wiggins

Miami Heat • #22 GF

Andrew Wiggins And Heat Play Raptors On April 7

Andrew Wiggins and the Miami Heat play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, April 7. Wiggins' points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 152-136 win over the Wizards on April 4, Wiggins had 21 points. Wiggins is averaging 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are surrendering 112.1 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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