Andrew Wiggins And Heat Play Pacers On March 29

Wiggins totaled 12 points in his last action, a 149-128 loss to the Cavaliers on March 27. Wiggins is averaging 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.6 points per game.

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