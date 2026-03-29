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Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat

Andrew Wiggins

Miami Heat • #22 GF

Andrew Wiggins And Heat Play Pacers On March 29

Andrew Wiggins and the Miami Heat play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, March 29. Wiggins' points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Wiggins totaled 12 points in his last action, a 149-128 loss to the Cavaliers on March 27. Wiggins is averaging 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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