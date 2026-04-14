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Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat

Andrew Wiggins

Miami Heat • #22 GF

Andrew Wiggins And Heat Square Off Against Hornets In Play-In Game

Andrew Wiggins and the Miami Heat play the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Wiggins' points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 12, Wiggins recorded four points in a 143-117 win over the Hawks. Wiggins averaged 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Hornets rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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