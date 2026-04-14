Andrew Wiggins And Heat Square Off Against Hornets In Play-In Game

Last time out on April 12, Wiggins recorded four points in a 143-117 win over the Hawks. Wiggins averaged 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Hornets rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.2 points per contest.

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