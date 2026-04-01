Andrew Wiggins And Heat Square Off Against Celtics On April 1

In his last action, a 119-109 win over the 76ers on March 30, Wiggins put up 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Wiggins is averaging 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 106.9 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

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