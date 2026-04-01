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Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat

Andrew Wiggins

Miami Heat • #22 GF

Andrew Wiggins And Heat Square Off Against Celtics On April 1

Andrew Wiggins and the Miami Heat play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, April 1. Wiggins' points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 119-109 win over the 76ers on March 30, Wiggins put up 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Wiggins is averaging 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 106.9 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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