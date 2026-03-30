Andrew Wiggins And Heat Face 76ers On March 30

In his last game, a 135-118 loss to the Pacers on March 29, Wiggins tallied 15 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Wiggins is averaging 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The 76ers are giving up 116.5 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

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