Andrew Wiggins And Heat Face 76ers On March 30
Andrew Wiggins and the Miami Heat play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, March 30. Wiggins' points prop was 13.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 135-118 loss to the Pacers on March 29, Wiggins tallied 15 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Wiggins is averaging 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.
The 76ers are giving up 116.5 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.