Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard

Indiana Pacers • #2 PG

Andrew Nembhard And Pacers Play Suns On March 12

Andrew Nembhard and the Indiana Pacers play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, March 12. Nembhard's points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 8, Nembhard recorded 14 points, nine assists and two steals in a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers. Nembhard leads his squad in assists with 7.4 per game, and averages 17.1 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Andrew Nembhard

