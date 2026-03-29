Andrew Nembhard And Pacers Square Off Against Heat On March 29

Nembhard totaled 13 points and 10 assists in his last appearance, a 114-113 loss to the Clippers on March 27. Nembhard paces his squad in assists with 7.6 per game, and averages 17.0 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Heat are conceding 117.7 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.

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