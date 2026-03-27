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Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard

Indiana Pacers • #2 PG

Andrew Nembhard And Pacers Play Clippers On March 27

Andrew Nembhard and the Indiana Pacers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, March 27. Nembhard's points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Nembhard put up 14 points and 19 assists in his last game, a 137-130 loss to the Lakers on March 25. Nembhard is tops on his team in assists with 7.6 per game, and averages 17.1 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Clippers are giving up 112.5 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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