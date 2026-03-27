Andrew Nembhard And Pacers Play Clippers On March 27

Nembhard put up 14 points and 19 assists in his last game, a 137-130 loss to the Lakers on March 25. Nembhard is tops on his team in assists with 7.6 per game, and averages 17.1 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Clippers are giving up 112.5 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

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