Andrew Nembhard And Pacers Take On Bucks On March 15

In his last game on March 13, Nembhard put up eight points, seven assists and two steals in a 101-92 loss to the Knicks. Nembhard is tops on his squad in assists with 7.3 per game, and averages 17.0 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Bucks are surrendering 116.0 points per game, which ranks 17th in the league.

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