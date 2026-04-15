Andre Drummond And 76ers Face Magic In Play-In Game

In his most recent game, a 126-106 win over the Bucks on April 12, Drummond put up 12 points and 12 rebounds. Drummond averaged 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per game.

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