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Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers

Andre Drummond

Philadelphia 76ers • #1 FC

Andre Drummond And 76ers Face Magic In Play-In Game

Andre Drummond and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Orlando Magic in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15. Drummond's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 126-106 win over the Bucks on April 12, Drummond put up 12 points and 12 rebounds. Drummond averaged 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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