Andre Drummond And 76ers Face Celtics In Game 3

Last time out on April 21, Drummond posted 10 points and eight rebounds in a 111-97 win over the Celtics. Drummond averaged 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.2 points per game.

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