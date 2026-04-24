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Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers

Andre Drummond

Philadelphia 76ers • #1 FC

Andre Drummond And 76ers Face Celtics In Game 3

Andre Drummond and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, April 24. Drummond's points prop was 6.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 21, Drummond posted 10 points and eight rebounds in a 111-97 win over the Celtics. Drummond averaged 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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