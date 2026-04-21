Andre Drummond And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 2

In his last action, a 123-91 loss to the Celtics on April 19, Drummond totaled two points. Drummond averaged 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107.2 points per game.

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