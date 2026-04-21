Andre Drummond And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 2
Andre Drummond and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 21. Drummond's points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 123-91 loss to the Celtics on April 19, Drummond totaled two points. Drummond averaged 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107.2 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.