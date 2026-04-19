Andre Drummond And 76ers Play Celtics In Game 1

Drummond totaled 14 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks in his most recent game, a 109-97 win over the Magic on April 15. Drummond averaged 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.2 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

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