Amen Thompson And Rockets Play Timberwolves On April 10

In his last game on April 9, Thompson posted 19 points, four assists and three steals in a 113-102 win over the 76ers. Thompson is averaging 18.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.3 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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