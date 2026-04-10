Amen Thompson And Rockets Play Timberwolves On April 10
Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, April 10. Thompson's points prop was 17.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 9, Thompson posted 19 points, four assists and three steals in a 113-102 win over the 76ers. Thompson is averaging 18.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 114.3 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.