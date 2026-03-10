FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets • #1 SF

Amen Thompson And Rockets Square Off Against Raptors On March 10

Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, March 10. Thompson's points prop was 17.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 145-120 loss to the Spurs on March 8, Thompson tallied 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Thompson is averaging 17.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are surrendering 111.7 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Amen Thompson

