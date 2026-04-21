Amen Thompson And Rockets Take On Lakers In Game 2

Thompson had 17 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals in his last action, a 107-98 loss to the Lakers on April 18. Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per contest.

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