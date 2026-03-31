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Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets • #1 SF

Amen Thompson And Rockets Take On Knicks On March 31

Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets play the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 31. Thompson's points prop was 15.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 134-102 win over the Pelicans on March 29, Thompson put up 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.5 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Amen Thompson

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