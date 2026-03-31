Amen Thompson And Rockets Take On Knicks On March 31

In his last appearance, a 134-102 win over the Pelicans on March 29, Thompson put up 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.5 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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