Amen Thompson And Rockets Play Hawks On March 20

Thompson had 26 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 124-116 loss to the Lakers on March 18. Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are conceding 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.