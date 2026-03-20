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Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets • #1 SF

Amen Thompson And Rockets Play Hawks On March 20

Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets play the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, March 20. Thompson's points prop was 18.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Thompson had 26 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 124-116 loss to the Lakers on March 18. Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are conceding 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Amen Thompson

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