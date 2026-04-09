Amen Thompson And Rockets Take On 76ers On April 9

In his last game, a 119-105 win over the Suns on April 7, Thompson tallied 22 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Thompson is averaging 18.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are giving up 116.5 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

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