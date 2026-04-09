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Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets • #1 SF

Amen Thompson And Rockets Take On 76ers On April 9

Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, April 9. Thompson's points prop was 17.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 119-105 win over the Suns on April 7, Thompson tallied 22 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Thompson is averaging 18.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are giving up 116.5 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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