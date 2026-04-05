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Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun

Houston Rockets • #28 C

Alperen Sengun And Rockets Take On Warriors On April 5

Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, April 5. Sengun's points prop was 18.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 140-106 win over the Jazz on April 3, Sengun totaled 19 points and five assists. Sengun is tops on his squad in both rebounds (8.9 per game) and assists (6.2), and averages 20.6 points. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alperen Sengun

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