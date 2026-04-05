Alperen Sengun And Rockets Take On Warriors On April 5

In his last game, a 140-106 win over the Jazz on April 3, Sengun totaled 19 points and five assists. Sengun is tops on his squad in both rebounds (8.9 per game) and assists (6.2), and averages 20.6 points. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

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