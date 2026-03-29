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Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun

Houston Rockets • #28 C

Alperen Sengun And Rockets Face Pelicans On March 29

Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, March 29. Sengun's points prop was 20.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 27, Sengun put up 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in a 119-109 win over the Grizzlies. Sengun is tops on his squad in both rebounds (8.9 per game) and assists (6.2), and averages 20.4 points. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Pelicans are allowing 119.3 points per contest, which ranks 25th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alperen Sengun

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