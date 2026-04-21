Alperen Sengun And Rockets Square Off Against Lakers In Game 2

In his last game on April 18, Sengun posted 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 107-98 loss to the Lakers. Sengun averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are surrendering 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

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