Alperen Sengun And Rockets Square Off Against Lakers In Game 2
Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 21. Sengun's points prop was 19.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
In his last game on April 18, Sengun posted 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 107-98 loss to the Lakers. Sengun averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Lakers are surrendering 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.