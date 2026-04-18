Alperen Sengun And Rockets Play Lakers In Game 1

In his most recent action, a 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves on April 10, Sengun totaled 22 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Sengun averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are surrendering 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.